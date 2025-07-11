World Population Day being observed today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - World Population Day 2025 being observed today (Friday) across the world including Pakistan with the theme “Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world.”

The global observance, coordinated by the United Nations, highlights the importance of youth empowerment, reproductive rights, and gender equality in shaping a sustainable future.

The day aims to raise awareness about the challenges posed by population growth and the critical role of informed choices in achieving global development goals.

The 2025 theme focuses on ensuring that the world’s 1.8 billion young people, aged 10 to 24, are empowered to make decisions about their bodies, families, and futures, especially in the face of economic uncertainty, climate change, and demographic shifts.

World Population Day is commemorated annually on July 11, marking the anniversary of “Five Billion Day” in 1987, when the global population reached five billion. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) established the day in 1989 to draw global attention to population-related issues.

