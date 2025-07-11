Who is to blame when passenger reaches Jeddah with ticket for Karachi?

Pakistan Airports Authority has taken notice

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In a bizarre turn of events, a passenger, who had a ticket for Karachi from Lahore, reached Jeddah, leaving the Lahore Airport personnel and the flight attendants amazed how it did happen.

The Lahore Airport manager was quick to hold the private airline responsible for the rare happing, but the Pakistan Airports Authority has taken notice of taking the passenger to Jeddah instead of Karachi, with a promise that the responsibility will be fixed after a thorough investigation.

Lahore Airport manager has termed the incident a result of sheer carelessness and negligence, saying a complaint against the airline has been lodged with the Pakistan Airports Authority.

According to the distressed passenger, when he reached the runway, he found two planes standing side by side, and boarded one of them, thinking it was bound to Karachi.

“I waited and waited, but my journey was far to end. I asked one of the passengers that it does not take so much time as it is taking today to reach Karachi. Then the passenger replied, you are in a wrong flight, and now you have reached Jeddah,” the passenger said.

He claimed that when he boarded the plane, he had shown his Karachi ticket to an airhostess, but she did not tell him that he had caught a wrong flight.

Lamenting the negligence of the flight attendants, the stranded passenger said the flight crew held him responsible for the hassle.

He said when he asked the airline staff to send him to his real destination – Karachi, they said it would take two to three days to send him to Karachi, adding they told him that an FIA team would hold an inquiry into the matter.

Expressing his dismay and disappointment, the passenger said it was the duty of the airhostess to tell him that he had boarded the wrong plane, despite the fact he had shown her the ticket for Karachi.

