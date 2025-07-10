Finance minister stresses urgent action on population growth, climate change

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has emphasized the need to address the two existential issues of population and climate change to ensure sustainable economic growth.

Speaking at an event organised by the Ministry of National Health Services in connection with World Population Day in Islamabad on Thursday, he called for a comprehensive approach to control population growth.

The finance minister stated that one-third of the funding from the ten-year Country Partnership Framework signed with the World Bank will be allocated to population-related measures.

In his remarks on the occasion, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said population is part of our five Es framework and that the federal government will work with the provincial governments to deal with this issue.

Minister for National Health Services, Mustafa Kamal, referred to the burden that the rising population places on existing resources called for collective efforts to deal with it.

