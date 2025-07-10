Hyderabad: Two drown while taking bath in canals

Pakistan Pakistan Hyderabad: Two drown while taking bath in canals

The deceased were identified as Ali Akbar Rind and Saeed Hussain.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 10 Jul 2025 05:29:52 PKT

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - Two people, including a teen-aged boy, drowned when they were bathing in canals while two children were rescued in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

According to rescue officials, a man drowned near the New Sabzi Mandi area. The rescue team promptly arrived at the scene, and using scuba diving equipment and boats, recovered the body from deep water.

The deceased was identified as Ali Akbar Rind. He had reportedly traveled from Karachi to Hyderabad in a mini truck to deliver goods at the market. Witnesses said that due to extreme heat, he and his friend decided to take bath in the canal, where Ali Akbar accidentally slipped into deeper waters and drowned.

In a separate incident near the Expo Centre, three underage boys also fell into the Pinyari Canal while bathing. Rescue sources informed that the children had entered the canal to beat the heat but they slipped in deep water.

Local residents managed to save two of the boys, but one child is still missing. Rescue teams launched a search operation shortly after receiving the report, however, the child’s body could not be recovered.

The missing child was identified as 16-year-old Saeed Hussain, a resident of Madina Town Hyderabad.

