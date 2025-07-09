Last day for mandatory Hajj 2026 registration in Pakistan

Once registration is complete, the final data will be shared with Saudi authorities.

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 09 Jul 2025 17:36:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Today marks the final day for mandatory registration for Hajj 2026, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

So far, 200,000 pilgrims have signed up for the annual holy pilgrimage.

Officials have urged citizens not to miss the boat, as only those who register by the deadline will be considered eligible to perform Hajj next year.

To make things easier, the ministry has also provided a free-of-cost online registration facility.

How to register for Hajj 2026?

Pilgrims can register from the comfort of their homes, without paying any fee at this stage.

“Anyone who wants to go for Hajj must complete the registration process.

Only registered individuals will be allowed to choose between the government or private Hajj schemes later on,” said a ministry spokesperson.

Officials further explained that the costs, terms, and conditions for Hajj will be announced separately, as per the official Hajj policy.

The Ministry added that the registration process is being carried out on the directions of the Saudi government.

Based on the number of registered pilgrims, Saudi Arabia will fix Pakistan’s Hajj quota, officials said.

The government has called on all intending pilgrims to act fast, follow the procedure, and get in line before time runs out.