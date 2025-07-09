Court dismisses plea to register case against Arif Alvi

The court concluded that the matter did not warrant judicial intervention at this stage

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A local Lahore court has dismissed a petition seeking the registration of a criminal case against former president Arif Alvi.

The decision was announced by Additional Sessions Judge, who stated in the written order that matters related to social media fall under the jurisdiction of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency. The petitioner was advised to approach the appropriate forum.

The petitioner, Shehzada Adnan, represented by lawyer Mudassir Chaudhry, alleged that Arif Alvi used blasphemous language in a video circulating on social media and that despite filing a complaint with the police, no FIR was registered.

