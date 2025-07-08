Sindh govt forms committee to probe Lyari building collapse

Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi has been appointed as the chairman of the inquiry committee

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh government has formed a five-member committee to investigate the collapse of a residential building in the Baghdadi area of Lyari.

A notification has been issued for the formation of the committee, which will present its findings on the causes of the collapse and identify those responsible.

According to the notification, the committee will also provide recommendations to prevent such incidents in the future.

Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi has been appointed as the chairman of the inquiry committee, as per the notification issued by the Chief Secretary of Sindh.

The committee includes Karachi Commissioner, Special Secretary Local Government Ayesha Hameed, Director Complaints Nadeem Ahmed, Deputy Director Sindh Building Control Authority Asif Ali Langa, and other officials.

On July 4, 27 people lost their lives in the building collapse. Preliminary investigations indicate that the structure was in a dilapidated condition.

