Justice Sarfraz Dogar takes oath as IHC CJ

08 Jul 2025 16:19:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar has taken oath as Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (Presidential Palace) in Islamabad, where President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to the newly appointed Chief Justice. The event was attended by a large number of senior lawyers.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz were also present at the ceremony.

Earlier, the Chief Justices of the Sindh and Peshawar High Courts also took oath of office.

On the other hand, Governor of Sindh, Kamran Tessori, administered the oath to Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar, Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, while Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, administered the oath to Justice S.M. Atiq Shah, Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court.

It is worth mentioning that on July 1st, during a meeting of the Judicial Commission chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, the appointments of Justice Sarfraz Dogar as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Justice Junaid Ghaffar as Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, Justice Atiq Shah as Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, and Justice Rozi Khan as Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court were approved.

It must be remembered that President Asif Ali Zardari had officially declared Justice Sarfraz Dogar as the senior most judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), and made permanent the transfer of Justice Sarfraz Dogar along with two other judges on June 29.

This decision followed the Supreme Court’s earlier directive to refer the matter of high court judges’ seniority to the President. Acting on that, President Zardari issued a formal notification announcing the updated seniority list of IHC judges.

As per the list, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani is ranked second in seniority, while Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb is placed third.

The notification also confirmed that the transfers of Justice Khadim Hussain Tunio and Justice Muhammad Asif have been made permanent. According to the new seniority list, Justice Tunio now ranks 9th and Justice Asif 11th among IHC judges.

It is worth noting that five judges of the IHC had recently filed an intra-court appeal against the Supreme Court’s June 19 verdict, which upheld the constitutionality and legality of transferring three judges to the IHC and dismissed the petitions filed by those five judges.



