Drop in Pakistani asylum applications in Europe after 2023 spike

Between October 2023 and October 2024, around 28,000 Pakistanis submitted asylum requests

Tue, 08 Jul 2025 13:17:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Zeeshan Yousafzai) – The number of Pakistanis applying for political asylum in European countries has declined in 2024 after peaking in 2023, according to the latest EU asylum trends report.

Asylum applications from Pakistani nationals had been steadily rising since 2020. The EU Asylum Report 2022 had already shown a significant increase, with 25,000 applications filed by April 2022, outpacing figures from both 2020 and 2021. However, 2023 marked the highest spike, with 30,440 applications for international protection filed by Pakistanis.

This upward trend has reversed in 2024. Between October 2023 and October 2024, around 28,000 Pakistanis submitted asylum requests — a noticeable monthly drop from 3,400 applications in 2023 to just 1,900 by October 2024.

Italy remained the top destination for Pakistani asylum seekers, followed by France, Greece, and Germany.

Despite the large number of applications, outcomes remained limited. Only 20,000 cases were processed during the 12-month period, with just 12% of applicants granted refugee status. Meanwhile, 34,000 decisions remain pending as of October 2024.

The report highlighted a growing backlog and tightening asylum outcomes for Pakistanis in Europe, even as demand for international protection continues.