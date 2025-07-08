CM Maryam directs relevant departments to remain on high alert amid monsoon

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In view of heavy rainfall across Punjab, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed all relevant departments to remain on high alert immediately.

The Punjab CM instructed WASA, PDMA, Local Government, Rescue 1122, and Traffic Police to stay present in the field and continuously monitor the situation.

She has ordered the administration and WASA officials to go out into the field themselves to supervise drainage operations, while commissioners and deputy commissioners have been directed to continuously monitor the drainage of water from low-lying areas.

Maryam Nawaz has also directed the traffic police to issue a traffic plan and promptly inform citizens about alternative routes to ensure they do not face any inconvenience.

The CM gave clear instructions that all difficulties faced by the public due to rainwater should be addressed immediately and that all departments should work in coordination with each other.

