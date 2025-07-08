Balochistan Apex Committee to meet today

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti will preside over the meeting.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The Balochistan Apex Committee meeting will be held in Quetta today (Tuesday). Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti will preside over the meeting.

According to sources, some important decisions are expected to be made during the meeting. The security situation in the province and counter-terrorism measures will also come under discussion.

Sources also informed that top political leadership of the province as well as military leadership will attended the meeting.

On the other hand, CM Bugti in a statement on Monday emphasized that the resolution of Balochistan’s longstanding issues lies in broader political consensus and inter-party harmony. “We must all play our part in shaping a better future for our province,” he affirmed.

