Civil judge Muhammad Ramzan resigns from his post

Muhammad Ramzan has formally submitted his resignation to the registrar of the Lahore High Court.

Tue, 08 Jul 2025 04:40:04 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A civil judge on Monday tendered resignation from his judicial post, citing personal reasons.

According to sources, Civil Judge Muhammad Ramzan has formally submitted his resignation to the registrar of the Lahore High Court as well as the district and sessions judge, Lahore.

In his resignation letter, Judge Muhammad Ramzan stated that he was stepping down from his duties due to personal circumstances. His departure marks the end of a judicial career spanning nearly 12 years, during which he served in various capacities within the district judiciary.

Ramzan Dhadhi in a statement said that he has now resigned from his position. He also thanked his colleagues and seniors for their cooperation and guidance during his judicial career.

