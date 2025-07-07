Punjab govt announces Rs500,000 each for three injured in lion attack

The incident occurred when a lion, kept at a farmhouse in Shah Di Khoi, escaped by jumping over wall

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced financial assistance of Rs500,000 each for two children and a woman injured in a lion attack in Lahore’s Johar Town.

The incident occurred when a lion, kept at a farmhouse in Shah Di Khoi, escaped by jumping over a wall and attacked passersby in the street. The lion injured a woman and two children, with the children initially in critical condition.

Authorities have confirmed that all victims are now out of danger.Preliminary police investigations revealed that the lion escaped due to an open enclosure at the farmhouse.

The animal scaled the wall and entered the street, leading to the attack.Taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the Punjab government to provide Rs500,000 in aid to each of the three victims.

A spokesperson for the Wildlife and Parks Department stated that the lion was illegally kept without a license by an individual named Malik Azam Murtaza, also known as Shani, at his farmhouse in Shah Di Khoi. Following the incident, the owner fled with the lion.