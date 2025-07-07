Junaid Safdar fined for traffic violation in Lahore's Johar Town

Pakistan Pakistan Junaid Safdar fined for traffic violation in Lahore's Johar Town

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz’s son accepts challan issued by traffic police for breaking road rules

Follow on Published On: Mon, 07 Jul 2025 23:26:05 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore traffic police fined Junaid Safdar, the son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, for violating traffic rules in Johar Town.

According to sources, a traffic officer stopped Junaid Safdar’s vehicle after the violation was observed and issued a challan (traffic fine). Junaid reportedly accepted the penalty in good spirits and expressed willingness to pay the fine without protest.

The incident has been appreciated by many as a positive example of equal application of the law, regardless of one’s political or social status.