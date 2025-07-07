Junaid Safdar fined for traffic violation in Lahore's Johar Town
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz’s son accepts challan issued by traffic police for breaking road rules
LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore traffic police fined Junaid Safdar, the son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, for violating traffic rules in Johar Town.
According to sources, a traffic officer stopped Junaid Safdar’s vehicle after the violation was observed and issued a challan (traffic fine). Junaid reportedly accepted the penalty in good spirits and expressed willingness to pay the fine without protest.
The incident has been appreciated by many as a positive example of equal application of the law, regardless of one’s political or social status.