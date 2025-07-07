Karachi fixes grave price at Rs14,300, orders registration of all cemeteries

Only 38 of over 200 cemeteries currently registered

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to register all cemeteries in the city.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab stated that out of more than 200 cemeteries in Karachi, only 38 are currently registered with the KMC.

He instructed that all cemetery in-charges must immediately have their respective cemeteries registered.

The mayor further stated that the administration of cemeteries must not charge more than Rs14,300 for a grave.

He warned that strict action will be taken against those who collect any amount above the fixed rate.