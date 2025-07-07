CM Maryam expresses gratitude for exemplary peace and security during Muharram

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed gratitude for the exemplary peace and outstanding services maintained during the holy month of Muharram.

In her statement, CM Maryam Nawaz thanked provincial ministers, religious scholars, the Pakistan Army, and Rangers for their role in ensuring peace, unity, and respect during Muharram, and commended the police, district administration, and all institutions for their efforts.

She said that the provincial ministers, police, scholars, and administrative bodies all deserve praise. “The level of service and peace witnessed in Punjab during Muharram this year has never been seen before. For the first time, Punjab's ministers remained on the ground for ten days to serve the mourners, with close supervision of all matters.”

She further stated that the atmosphere of peace and respect established in Punjab during Muharram was the result of collective efforts. “The exceptional service and peace maintained during the ten days of Muharram will be remembered as a proud chapter in our history.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif added that Punjab is a land of peace, unity, and brotherhood. She also appreciated the administration for arranging food, drinks, and mineral water for the mourners during Muharram, and praised the initiative of water sprinkling in view of the heat and humidity during the holy days.

