One tourist dead, 10 rescued after flash flood in Tharparkar

The incident occurred when sudden rainwater runoff trapped the tourists near a hilltop dam.

Published On: Mon, 07 Jul 2025 12:40:39 PKT

THARPARKAR (Dunya News) – A flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall in the Nangarparkar area of Tharparkar swept away a group of tourists, resulting in the death of one individual while ten others were successfully rescued.

A tourist named Talha, who had been missing since the downpour began, was found dead by police and rescue teams after extensive efforts. He was a resident of Karachi's Garden area.

In total, 11 tourists were caught in the flash flood. Rescue operations managed to safely evacuate ten individuals, three from Karachi and seven from Mithi, within an hour of the incident.

Police and rescue teams, with the support of local residents, carried out the operation. Following the tragedy, district administration officials have issued advisories urging tourists to exercise caution while visiting natural sites during the monsoon season.