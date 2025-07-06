SC Practice and Procedure Committee issues new regulations for 2025

The committee meetings can be convened physically or virtually at the discretion of Chief Justice

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Committee has officially released the new 2025 procedure, which was approved on May 29 under the leadership of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi.

According to the official notification, the new rules are now in effect under the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023. The committee is headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and includes Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aminuddin.

The committee meetings can be convened physically or virtually at the discretion of the Chief Justice. A minimum of two members is required to constitute a valid meeting.

The committee will regularly form benches—preferably on a monthly or bi-weekly basis. Once a bench is formed, no changes can be made unless the procedure explicitly allows it. Any change in the committee's chairperson or members will not invalidate the formation of benches.

The notification also states that in the Chief Justice's absence or unavailability (e.g., when abroad), a special committee may be formed. This special committee can make emergency changes to benches in cases such as illness, death, absence, or recusal of a judge.

Emergency decisions must be documented in writing with proper reasons and later presented in the committee's next meeting. The Registrar is required to maintain a complete record of all meetings, decisions, and changes.

It is also stated that the committee has the authority to amend these rules as needed, and these rules will take precedence over all other regulations as long as they remain in force.

