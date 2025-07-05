Government and establishment being on the same page is upsetting many: Mohsin Naqvi

SUKKUR (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the credit for peace and security during Muharram goes to the country’s law enforcement agencies, who made excellent arrangements across Pakistan.

In an interaction with the media in Rohri, the minister appreciated the tireless efforts of police, rangers, and intelligence agencies to ensure that religious gatherings remain peaceful. “Just like terrorists have been driven out of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a strong joint operation will also be carried out against dacoits in the Katcha area by both federal and provincial forces,” he added.

When asked by a journalist whether President Asif Ali Zardari was being removed from office, Naqvi brushed off the speculation and responded, “Let’s not play politics for two more days. Don’t fall for rumours circulating on social media.”

He went on to say, “In my view, some people are clearly uncomfortable with the fact that for the first time, the politicians, the government, and the military establishment are all on the same page. That’s why they’re spreading such gossip.”

Naqvi urged the public not to believe fake news or baseless claims being circulated online. “People need to steer clear of political noise and focus on what really matters – national unity and peace,” he emphasised.

The minister also stated that there is zero tolerance for religious hatred and sectarianism. “Any form of incitement on social media will not be tolerated,” he warned.

He reaffirmed that maintaining law and order is the top priority of the government and that security forces are on high alert to foil any nefarious plans of "Fitna-e-Hindustan", the proxy of India.

Naqvi expressed hope that with the combined efforts of the government and security institutions, Ashura will pass peacefully across the country.

He informed that 2,763 Muharram processions are underway peacefully throughout Pakistan, while in Sukkur alone, nearly 1 million people participated in the 9th Muharram central procession.

Central and provincial-level control rooms have been set up for round-the-clock monitoring of all processions and security activities.