30 shepherds rescued from flooded river area in Attock

Pakistan Pakistan 30 shepherds rescued from flooded river area in Attock

Shepherds were grazing their livestock when they became stranded due to sudden rise in water levels

Follow on Published On: Sat, 05 Jul 2025 14:04:22 PKT

ATTOCK (Dunya News) – Thirty shepherds, along with their families, were successfully rescued from a flooded riverbank area near Shadi Khan village in Attock, rescue officials confirmed on Saturday.

According to authorities, the shepherds were grazing their livestock when they became stranded due to the sudden rise in water levels in the Indus River. Rescue teams were dispatched immediately and managed to evacuate all individuals to safety.

Officials stated that the increase in river water was caused by ongoing torrential rains and melting snow from the mountains, which have raised water levels in rivers across the country. Several areas are now facing flood-like conditions.

Earlier this week, tourists from Sialkot and Mardan lost their lives after being swept away by floodwaters in the Swat River.

Authorities have issued repeated warnings urging citizens to avoid low-lying and riverine areas during the current monsoon surge.