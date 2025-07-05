PM Shehbaz returns after attending ECO summit in Azerbaijan

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Lahore after completing a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan where he participated in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

During his visit, the Prime Minister attended the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit held in Khankandi and presented Pakistan’s position on global and regional issues. The Prime Minister stressed the need for measures for regional connectivity, trade, investment, sustainable development and regional peace.

In the presence of the Prime Minister, an agreement was also signed between Pakistan and Azerbaijan for Azerbaijani investment worth $2 billion in Pakistan’s economic sector.

The Prime Minister met with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on this occasion.

Regional peace, Pakistan’s mutual relations with these countries and promotion of trade relations were discussed during the meetings.

