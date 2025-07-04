Six of a family die as vehicle plunges into Neelum River

Pakistan Pakistan Six of a family die as vehicle plunges into Neelum River

One child is still missing, and a full-scale search operation is underway.

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 04 Jul 2025 17:01:31 PKT

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in Azad Kashmir’s Neelum Valley early Friday morning when a tourist vehicle plunged into the Neelum River near the Chilhanna area.

According to police sources, seven people were on board when the car veered off the road and fell straight into the river.

Six people lost their lives on the spot — five women and one man — all reportedly residents of Muzaffarabad.

Their bodies have been recovered by rescue teams.

One child is still missing, and a full-scale search operation is underway.

Rescue teams, backed by local volunteers and officials from the district administration, jumped into action immediately after the accident.

Authorities say the cause of the crash is still up in the air.

Read also: Six die as jeep falls into deep ravine in Neelum valley

It is suspected that the vehicle may have skidded off the narrow mountain road, but investigations are ongoing.

The sudden loss of life has shocked the local community and raised fresh concerns about road safety in the hilly regions, especially as tourist traffic sees a sharp rise during summer months.

As search teams continue to comb the river for the missing child, families and residents are left to pick up the pieces after yet another devastating incident in the valley.