Tarbela Dam spillways to be opened as water level rises

Alerts have also been issued for riverbank communities in Nowshera, Swabi, and Haripur

Fri, 04 Jul 2025 13:07:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Due to continuous heavy rainfall in the upper regions of the country, the water level in Tarbela Dam has risen, prompting authorities to decide to open the dam's spillways.

Residents living near the spillway routes have been advised to remain cautious, as the operation of the Tarbela Dam spillways may cause flooding in the Indus River.

According to the spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the opening of the spillways is expected to increase water flow by approximately 260,000 to 270,000 cusecs.

In light of the potential rise in the Indus River’s water level, residents of nearby areas are advised to avoid approaching water channels. Tourists visiting sites near the Indus River should exercise caution and cooperate with local authorities.

Alerts have also been issued for riverbank communities in Nowshera, Swabi, and Haripur. The district administration, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, and other relevant departments have been directed to take precautionary measures.

Local populations are urged to take necessary precautions and stay away from rivers and water channels.