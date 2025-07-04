CM Gandapur visits CMH, inquires after injured of suicide attack

Ali Amin Gandapur said that the entire nation stands united with its armed forces.

Published On: Fri, 04 Jul 2025 05:59:47 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur visited CMH Peshawar to inquire after the security personnel injured in the recent suicide attack in North Waziristan.

He was accompanied by Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Muhammad Abid Majeed.

The CM individually met with the injured security personnel under treatment at the hospital, presented them with bouquets and expressed good wishes for their speedy recovery.

He prayed for the martyrs of the terrorist attack, stating that the fallen heroes and wounded soldiers had valiantly thwarted the suicide bombing attempt. “The sacrifices of our security forces in restoring peace and fighting terrorism are unparalleled,” he said, adding, “We salute those who laid down their lives and their families for the sake of the country.”

The CM emphasised that the morale of both the security forces and the public remains high in the fight against terrorism and that the entire nation stands united with its armed forces. He also announced special support package for the injured personnel and the families of the martyrs.

