Islamabad Traffic Police makes double helmet rule mandatory

The decision applies to both male and female passengers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has announced that wearing helmets will now be mandatory for both riders on a motorcycle, regardless of gender.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Zeeshan Haider, the decision applies to both male and female passengers and will be enforced following a two-week awareness campaign. During this period, the public will be educated about the importance of wearing helmets for both rider and pillion.

“After the two-week grace period, fines will be imposed on violators who fail to comply with the double-helmet rule,” the CTO stated. He added that helmet usage significantly increases the chances of survival in case of an accident.