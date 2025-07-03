Islamabad Traffic Police makes double helmet rule mandatory
The decision applies to both male and female passengers
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has announced that wearing helmets will now be mandatory for both riders on a motorcycle, regardless of gender.
According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Zeeshan Haider, the decision applies to both male and female passengers and will be enforced following a two-week awareness campaign. During this period, the public will be educated about the importance of wearing helmets for both rider and pillion.
“After the two-week grace period, fines will be imposed on violators who fail to comply with the double-helmet rule,” the CTO stated. He added that helmet usage significantly increases the chances of survival in case of an accident.