Helmet made mandatory for pillion riders in Islamabad

The decision applies to both male and female passengers

Updated On: Thu, 03 Jul 2025 14:15:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has announced that wearing helmets will now be mandatory for both riders on a motorcycle, regardless of gender.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Zeeshan Haider, the decision applies to both male and female passengers and will be enforced following a two-week awareness campaign. During this period, the public will be educated about the importance of wearing helmets for both rider and pillion.

“After the two-week grace period, fines will be imposed on violators who fail to comply with the double-helmet rule,” the CTO stated. He added that helmet usage significantly increases the chances of survival in case of an accident.

اسلام آباد ٹریفک پولیس ایجوکیشن ونگ کی جانب سے شاہین انٹرسیکشن پر موٹر سائیکل پر سوار دونوں افراد کے لئے ہیلمٹ کے استعمال پر روڈ سیفٹی مہم، شہریوں میں پمفلٹ تقسیم کئے۔



جس کا مقصد کا بائیک پر سوار دونوں افراد 2 افراد کو ہیلمٹ کے استعمال کی ترغیب دینا ہے۔ #WeRIslamabadPolice… pic.twitter.com/oWSDMcJI8t — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) July 3, 2025

So far in 2025, more than 370 people have lost their lives and over 5,500 have been injured in road accidents across Karachi, with the majority involving motorcycles, according to rescue officials.

Additionally, the current year has seen 138 fatalities attributed to traffic congestion and related mishaps.

In comparison, 2024 recorded a total of 775 deaths and 8,111 injuries resulting from road incidents in the city.