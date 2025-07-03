JUI Punjab Emir Maulana Syed Mahmood Mian passes away

Pakistan Pakistan JUI Punjab Emir Maulana Syed Mahmood Mian passes away

JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed sorrow over the demise of Mahmood Mian

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 03 Jul 2025 15:31:26 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Emir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Punjab, Maulana Syed Mahmood Mian, passed away.

The funeral prayers for Maulana were offered at 10am at Jamia Madinah Jadeed, Raiwind Road.

JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed sorrow over the demise of Mahmood Mian, stating that Maulana Mahmood Mian was a great scholar of Hadith and an outstanding teacher.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman further said that Maulana Syed Mahmood Mian dedicated his entire life to the service of the Prophetic sciences. He offered his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and followers.