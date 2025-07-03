PM Shehbaz to leave for Azerbaijan today to attend 17th ECO summit

PM will also hold bilateral meetings with other ECO leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Published On: Thu, 03 Jul 2025 06:32:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will attend the two-day 17th Economic Cooperation Organization summit in Baku, Azerbaijan from tomorrow.

The theme of the Summit is "New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future."

During the Summit, the Prime Minister will lead the Pakistani delegation and share Pakistan's perspective on key regional and global challenges.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to the ECO Vision 2025, and advocate for enhanced intra-regional trade, transport connectivity, energy cooperation, and sustainable development.

Shehbaz Sharif will also hold bilateral meetings with other ECO leaders on the sidelines of the summit to discuss matters of mutual interest.

