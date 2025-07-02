Day-long curfew imposed in Upper South Waziristan

UPPER SOUTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) - Authorities have imposed a one-day curfew across Upper South Waziristan, strictly banning all forms of movement within the district.

According to an official notification, the curfew will be in place from 6 AM to 7 PM on Thursday, covering all tehsils (subdivisions) of the district.

During this period, markets and shops will remain shut, and residents have been advised to stay indoors and follow the rules.

Officials say the curfew has been enforced for security and administrative reasons, and any violation will be dealt with according to the law.

Locals are urged to cooperate with the authorities to avoid any inconvenience and help maintain peace and order.



