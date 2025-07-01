4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, parts of Punjab

It took place at the depth of 12 kilometers

Updated On: Tue, 01 Jul 2025 12:13:45 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A 4.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Lahore and parts of Punjab on Tuesday, creating panic among citizens.

Tremors were felt in Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupra, Muridke, Kamoke, Nankana and other areas of the province.

People came out of their houses and offices out of fear following the powerful quake while there are no reports of damages so far.

According to seismic centre, the earthquake originated at the depth of 14 kilometers with its epicenter located 25 kilometers in Southwest of Lahore.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has dispatched teams to inspect various buildings in different cities.

