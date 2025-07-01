Pakistan emerged as influential player in current geopolitical landscape: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan has emerged as an active and influential player in the current geopolitical landscape.

Khawaja Asif was of the view that Pakistan’s diplomatic relations have strengthened with neighbouring states, friendly countries, and the broader international community.

He said that Pakistan’s international standing increasingly acknowledged at key global forums.

He further stated that the United States is actively supporting Pakistan at global economic platforms, signaling a shift in bilateral cooperation beyond military ties.

Khawaja Asif warned that any attempt by India to block Pakistan’s water would be deemed an act of war.

He also accused India of sponsoring terrorism in Balochistan, asserting that Pakistan possesses concrete evidence and that several countries have endorsed Pakistan’s stance on the matter.

