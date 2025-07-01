PPP demands transparent investigation into Swat tragedy

Punjab and KP Governors demanded KP CM's resignation over Swat tragedy.

DASKA (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has demanded a transparent investigation into Swat tragedy where 16 people, including women and children, were drowned in a flash flood in the Swat River.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi reached Daska on Monday to meet the families of the victims of the Swat tragedy.

They offered their condolences, and prayed for the departed souls. Both governors spent some time with the grieving family.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Faisal Karim Kundi while speaking to the media in Daska said that there has been a single party in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the past 13 years, yet due to administrative incompetence and lack of resources, innocent lives were lost.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should resign and an FIR should be registered against him for the Swat tragedy, they said.

