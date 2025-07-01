Two minor girls die after eating poisonous food in Kamoke

KAMOKE (Dunya News) - Two minor girls died after eating poisonous food in Eminabad area near Kamoke, a city in the Gujranwala district of Punjab province, on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, condition of six members of a police official’s family deteriorated after eating poisonous food from a food point.

The affected persons were shifted to hospital where two children died during treatment while other members of the family were referred to Gujranwala due to critical situation.

The deceased were identified as seven-year-old Noor Fatima and four-year-old Janat.

