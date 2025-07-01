Two cousins drown in pond near Larkana
LARKANA (Dunya News) - Two cousins drowned in a pond in Qabu Saeed Khan, a village in Larkana district in Sindh province, on Monday, Dunya News reported.
According to details, 10-year-old Fatima and her 12-year-old cousin Gauri jumped into the pond to take a bath but accidently slipped into deep water and drowned.
Local residents retrieved the dead bodies from the pond and shifted them to rural health centre.