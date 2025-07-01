Two cousins drown in pond near Larkana

Local residents retrieved the dead bodies from the pond and shifted them to rural health centre.

Tue, 01 Jul 2025 04:01:42 PKT

LARKANA (Dunya News) - Two cousins drowned in a pond in Qabu Saeed Khan, a village in Larkana district in Sindh province, on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, 10-year-old Fatima and her 12-year-old cousin Gauri jumped into the pond to take a bath but accidently slipped into deep water and drowned.

