4.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan's Zhob

Pakistan Pakistan 4.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan's Zhob

Tremors felt in Zhob, surrounding areas of Balochistan

Follow on Published On: Mon, 30 Jun 2025 17:28:32 PKT

ZHOB (Dunya News) – Tremors were felt in Zhob and nearby areas of Balochistan on Monday.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake measured 4.8 on the Richter scale. Its epicenter was located 40 kilometers southwest of Zhob, with a depth of 20 kilometers.

Residents rushed out of their homes in fear, reciting prayers.

Fortunately, no casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious and follow safety protocols in case of aftershocks.