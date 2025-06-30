Comprehensive, integrated security plan devised for Muharram: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said a comprehensive and integrated security plan has been devised for Muharram across the country.

He stated this during his visit to the Central Imambargah Asna Ashari in Sector G-6, Islamabad, to review security and administrative arrangements for Muharram, He was accompanied by Minister of State Talal Chaudhry.

During the visit, the interior minister inspected the security protocols put in place to ensure the safety of mourners. He met with the administrators of the Imambargah, who expressed satisfaction over the ongoing arrangements and coordination with security agencies.

He emphasized that strict surveillance and monitoring of miscreants is being carried out, and that the security alert level has been raised to thwart any potential threats from “cowardly enemies.”

Naqvi also announced that approval has been granted for the deployment of army personnel in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and all provinces to assist the civil administration during Muharram. “The army will remain present to support local authorities in maintaining peace and order,” he stated.

The interior minister was briefed on the arrangements by DIG Islamabad Police, while Federal Secretary for Interior Khurram Agha and SSP Shoaib were also present during the visit.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for all religious activities during the holy month.

