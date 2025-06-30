Pakistanis now eligible to travel visa-free to 32 countries, here's a list

Pakistan’s passport now ranks 100th, it marks an improvement from its 113th position in 2021

Mon, 30 Jun 2025 12:12:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Pakistani passport holders can now enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 32 countries, following an improvement in the country's passport ranking in the 2025 Henley Passport Index.

According to the latest update by Henley & Partners, a global firm specialising in citizenship and residence advisory, Pakistan’s passport now ranks 100th worldwide. This marks a significant improvement from its 113th position in 2021.

The Henley Index, which is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), ranks passports by the number of destinations their holders can access without needing a prior visa.

In the 2025 rankings, Singapore retained the top spot, offering its citizens visa-free access to 193 destinations. Japan and South Korea are tied in second place with access to 190 destinations, while several European nations—Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Finland, and Denmark—follow closely in third place with 189 visa-free destinations.

The report came shortly after Pakistan and the UAE signed a bilateral agreement allowing visa-free travel for diplomatic and official passport holders from both nations.

Here’s the list of 32 countries where Pakistani passport holders can now travel without obtaining a visa in advance:

• Barbados

• Burundi

• Cambodia

• Cape Verde Islands

• Comoro Islands

• Cook Islands

• Djibouti

• Dominica

• Guinea-Bissau

• Haiti

• Kenya

• Madagascar

• Maldives

• Micronesia

• Montserrat

• Mozambique

• Nepal

• Niue

• Palau Islands

• Qatar

• Rwanda

• Samoa

• Senegal

• Seychelles

• Sierra Leone

• Somalia

• Sri Lanka

• St. Vincent and the Grenadines

• Timor-Leste

• Trinidad and Tobago

• Tuvalu

• Vanuatu