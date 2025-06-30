Pakistan's passport improves ranking with 100th spot worldwide

In 2021, it was ranked at 113th

(Web Desk) - Pakistani passport holders can now travel to 32 countries either visa-free or with visa-on-arrival, following an improvement in Pakistan’s passport ranking.

According to the latest figures released by Henley & Partners, an international citizenship and residence advisory firm, Pakistan's passport now ranks 100th worldwide. The country's passport was ranked at 113th in 2021.

In the 2025 Henley Passport Index, Singapore holds the top spot with visa-free access to 193 destinations. Japan and South Korea follow closely, tied in second place with access to 190 destinations.

European countries including Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain share third place, with their passports granting entry to 189 destinations without a visa.

The development comes just days after Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a bilateral agreement allowing visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic and official passports from both countries.

Following are the visa-free countries for Pakistani passport holders as shared by Gulf News:

1. Barbados

2. Burundi

3. Cambodia

4. Cape Verde Islands

5. Comoro Islands

6. Cook Islands

7. Djibouti

8. Dominica

9. Guinea-Bissau

10. Haiti

11. Kenya

12. Madagascar

13. Maldives

14. Micronesia

15. Montserrat

16. Mozambique

17. Nepal

18. Niue

19. Palau Islands

20. Qatar

21. Rwanda

22. Samoa

23. Senegal

24. Seychelles

25. Sierra Leone

26. Somalia

27. Sri Lanka

28. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

29. Timor-Leste

30. Trinidad and Tobago

31. Tuvalu

32. Vanuatu