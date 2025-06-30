Pakistan's passport improves ranking with 100th spot worldwide
(Web Desk) - Pakistani passport holders can now travel to 32 countries either visa-free or with visa-on-arrival, following an improvement in Pakistan’s passport ranking.
According to the latest figures released by Henley & Partners, an international citizenship and residence advisory firm, Pakistan's passport now ranks 100th worldwide. The country's passport was ranked at 113th in 2021.
In the 2025 Henley Passport Index, Singapore holds the top spot with visa-free access to 193 destinations. Japan and South Korea follow closely, tied in second place with access to 190 destinations.
European countries including Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain share third place, with their passports granting entry to 189 destinations without a visa.
The development comes just days after Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a bilateral agreement allowing visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic and official passports from both countries.
Following are the visa-free countries for Pakistani passport holders as shared by Gulf News:
1. Barbados
2. Burundi
3. Cambodia
4. Cape Verde Islands
5. Comoro Islands
6. Cook Islands
7. Djibouti
8. Dominica
9. Guinea-Bissau
10. Haiti
11. Kenya
12. Madagascar
13. Maldives
14. Micronesia
15. Montserrat
16. Mozambique
17. Nepal
18. Niue
19. Palau Islands
20. Qatar
21. Rwanda
22. Samoa
23. Senegal
24. Seychelles
25. Sierra Leone
26. Somalia
27. Sri Lanka
28. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
29. Timor-Leste
30. Trinidad and Tobago
31. Tuvalu
32. Vanuatu