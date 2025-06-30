Strong reply ends Indian dominance in region: governor Tessori

Says nation united to foil any conspiracy

Updated On: Mon, 30 Jun 2025 03:50:29 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has the nation is united to foil any conspiracy of the enemies of Pakistan, adding the armed forces gave a befitting and strong reply to Indian aggression in order to end its dominance in the region.

Speaking at a ceremony, the Sindh governor said India was defeated in the war, but it was searching for an opportunity to again attack Pakistan.

Allah Almighty gave us victory over India in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, the governor said. .

Meanwhile, The Consul General (CG) of Turkiye Cemal Sangu called on Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House on Sunday.

He congratulated the governor on performing Hajj and garlanded him with flowers and presented gifts.

The governor thanked the Consul General of Turkiye for his visit.