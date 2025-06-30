Federal, KP govts united in fight against terrorism: Barrister Saif

Pakistan Pakistan Federal, KP govts united in fight against terrorism: Barrister Saif

No threat to PTI govt in KP after reserved seats verdict

Follow on Published On: Mon, 30 Jun 2025 01:52:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has said the federal and provincial governments are on the same page in fight against terrorism.

Talking to the media, the PTI leader said the PTI government in KP faced no threat after the Supreme Court’s verdict in reserved seats case, declaring the PTI ineligible for women and non-Muslims seats in national and provincial assemblies.

He condemned attack on security forces in North Waziristan and voiced concern over such incidents, saying the federal and provincial governments are united in fight against terrorists.

“Attack on security forces in North Waziristan is condemnable and worrisome. The provincial and federal governments are on the same page on the issue of law and order,” the KP leader said.

Barrister Saif added that a committee has been established on the Swat tragedy, which claimed several lives, adding investigators are looking at different angles to know the fact of the incident.