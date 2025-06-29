240 e-busses to be provided to 24 districts of South Punjab on priority

Pakistan Pakistan 240 e-busses to be provided to 24 districts of South Punjab on priority

CM Maryam reiterate her commitment to ensuring equitable development across all regions of Punjab

Follow on Published On: Sun, 29 Jun 2025 01:22:45 PKT

LAHORE (APP) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued instructions to prioritise the provision of electric buses to the districts of South Punjab, with a special focus on reaching remote and underdeveloped areas.

Chairing a meeting to review the Transport Department’s progress, here on Saturday, she reiterated her commitment to ensuring equitable development across all regions of the province.

During the briefing, the Transport Department presented updates on ongoing and upcoming projects, particularly the electric bus initiative.

The CM stressed the need to break the long-standing pattern of introducing modern facilities only in major urban centers. She said that the government’s aim is to elevate rural areas to the same standard as big cities, ensuring equal access to modern transport services for all.

In the first phase, 240 electric buses will be distributed to 24 underdeveloped districts as a matter of priority.

Between August and October, an additional 500 e-buses will be provided to Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, and Rawalpindi. Furthermore, 600 more e-buses are scheduled to arrive in Punjab between November and December.

Under the Punjab Clean Air Programme, 400 electric buses will also be deployed in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, and Kasur to promote environmentally friendly transportation.