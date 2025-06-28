Lack of security at tourist destinations creating problems for tourism: Liaqat Baloch

Pakistan Pakistan Lack of security at tourist destinations creating problems for tourism: Liaqat Baloch

Says decision on reserved seats will have negative implications for both the judiciary, parliament

Follow on Published On: Sat, 28 Jun 2025 14:15:07 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami Deputy Emir Liaqat Baloch has said that the lack of security at tourist destinations is creating challenges for tourism.

In a statement issued from Lahore, Liaqat Baloch expressed grief over the drowning of tourists in the Swat River, saying the entire nation is in shock. He also criticized the federal and provincial budgets, stating they have been imposed under the harsh conditions of the IMF.

Liaqat Baloch further stated that the decision on reserved seats will have negative implications for both the judiciary and parliament.

He added that the establishment is tightening its grip amid ongoing political crises. He also mentioned that the Milli Yakjehti Council will play its role in ensuring peace and security during the month of Muharram.

