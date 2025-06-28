SC issues next week's judges roster, forms five benches

Pakistan Pakistan SC issues next week's judges roster, forms five benches

Four of these benches will hear cases in Islamabad

Follow on Published On: Sat, 28 Jun 2025 11:49:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court (SC) has issued the judges' roster for hearings scheduled for next week, forming five benches in total. Four of these benches will hear cases in Islamabad, while one bench will operate at the Lahore Registry.

In Islamabad, Bench One will consist of Chief Justice Yahya Khan Afridi and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb. Bench Two will comprise Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi.

Bench Three will include Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Musarrat Hilali, while Bench Four will be composed of Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Irfan Saadat, and Justice Malik Shahzad.

At the Lahore Registry, the bench will consist of Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Shahid Bilal, and Justice Aamer Farooq. These Supreme Court benches are set to hear important constitutional and legal cases next week.