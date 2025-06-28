Adnan Murder Case: Former senator Chaudhry Tanveer granted bail

Murder case is registered at the Civil Lines Police Station

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Former Senator Chaudhry Tanveer Khan has been granted post-arrest bail in the murder case of former Parliamentary Secretary Chaudhry Adnan.

Additional Sessions Judge Chaudhry Majid Hussain Gadhi announced the reserved verdict today after hearing the arguments from both sides. The court approved the bail and ordered Chaudhry Tanveer Khan to submit two surety bonds of one million rupees each.

It is important to note that the former senator is accused of being involved in the murder of Chaudhry Adnan, a case registered at the Civil Lines Police Station.

Chaudhry Tanveer Khan had surrendered himself to the Rawalpindi High Court, after which, following the completion of his physical remand, he was sent to jail on judicial remand. Due to deteriorating health, he was later shifted from Adiala Jail to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).

Following the approval of bail by the court and the receipt of the official release order by the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, the process of releasing former Senator Chaudhry Tanveer Khan will be completed.