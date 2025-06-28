Army deployed nationwide for Muharram security amid threat alerts

Pakistan Pakistan Army deployed nationwide for Muharram security amid threat alerts

Troops will be stationed in all four provinces

Follow on Published On: Sat, 28 Jun 2025 11:22:47 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In response to potential security threats during Muharram, the Ministry of Interior has deployed the Pakistan Army across the country.

The decision was approved by the federal cabinet following a summary submitted by the ministry, and an official notification has been issued.

According to the ministry's statement, troops will be stationed in all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and the federal capital, Islamabad. The deployment came at the request of provincial governments and other administrative bodies seeking enhanced security in sensitive areas during the holy month.

The army has been deployed under Article 245 of the constitution, which authorises the military to assist civil institutions. Soldiers will conduct joint patrols and surveillance operations alongside local police and Rangers.

Sources said surveillance in high-risk cities and districts will be reinforced through CCTV monitoring, and temporary internet shutdowns are being considered in areas with a history of sectarian unrest.

The Interior Ministry urged the public to report any suspicious activity during Muharram to the relevant authorities promptly to prevent any untoward incidents.