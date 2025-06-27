SC reserves verdict in reserved seats review case

Pakistan Pakistan SC reserves verdict in reserved seats review case

Hamid Khan welcomed the recusal

Topline Justice Panhwar cited lawyer Hamid Khan's objection to his inclusion on bench

A full 13-member constitutional bench led by Justice Aminuddin heard case in May

The hearing will continue under the newly adjusted panel.

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 27 Jun 2025 17:10:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict in the review case related to reserved seats, which is expected to be announced shortly.

During the hearing, a heated exchange took place between Justice Jamal Mandokhail and senior lawyer Hamid Khan.

As the proceedings continued, Hamid Khan argued that there were precedents indicating that the court could not hear this case.

In response, Justice Mandokhail asked, “Where is it written that we cannot hear the case? Show us in the Supreme Court Rules how we are not allowed to conduct this hearing.”

Justice Panhwar recuses himself from SC bench

Earlier, Supreme Court Justice Salahuddin Panhwar has stepped aside from the Constitutional Bench hearing review petitions in the reserved seats case, following an objection raised by senior lawyer Hamid Khan.

As the bench reconvened to assess review pleas challenging the Supreme Court’s July 12, 2024 short order, Justice Panhwar recused himself. The order had ruled, with an 8-5 majority, that 39 of 80 MNAs were valid PTI candidates, positioning PTI as the largest party in the National Assembly.

However, this verdict has yet to be implemented by the assembly, with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) objecting to its enforcement. The PML-N, PPP, and ECP have all submitted review petitions.

Initially, a full 13-member constitutional bench led by Justice Aminuddin heard the case in May.

Later, Justices Ayesha Malik and Shahid Waheed Abbasi declared the petitions inadmissible and withdrew. Their exit reduced the bench's strength, with Justice Panhwar’s departure further narrowing it.

Also Read: Reserved seats case: Can judges rewrite Constitution?

Justice Panhwar cited lawyer Hamid Khan’s objection to his inclusion on the bench—linked to the 26th Constitutional Amendment—as the reason for his withdrawal. In a written note, he emphasized the importance of judicial impartiality and public confidence in the bench. He acknowledged being personally hurt by the objection but stressed that his decision was rooted in judicial integrity, not personal sentiment.

Hamid Khan welcomed the recusal, prompting a sharp reaction from Justice Aminuddin, who reminded the court that arguments were ongoing from another SIC lawyer.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail criticized Hamid’s conduct, suggesting that his approach had disrupted the proceedings. Despite not being formally entitled to present arguments, Hamid was granted time out of courtesy, which drew frustration from some justices.

The court later resumed proceedings with a 10-member bench. Hamid had also previously questioned the legitimacy of the expanded bench, suggesting it was constituted after “court packing”—a reference to recent constitutional changes under the 26th Amendment, which increased the number of judges to address case backlogs.

The hearing will continue under the newly adjusted panel.