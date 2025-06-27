President felicitates nation, Ummah on new Hijri year

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari felicitated the Pakistani nation and Muslim Ummah at the start of the new Hijri year 1447 and prayed to Allah Almighty to bring peace, prosperity and stability to the country.

In a message on the occasion of 1447 Hijri/2025, he said, “The new month is one of the revered months in the Islamic Hijri calendar.”

“Allah Almighty forbade any kind of disunity and fighting in this month,” he added. He said, “Allah Almighty has asked the faithful to engage in noble acts and be pious.”

“This sacred month calls upon us to connect our individual lives with collective consciousness,” he said adding, “”We should make characteristics of justice, fairness, kindness, sacrifice, tolerance and patience part of our lives.”

The President said, “We have to adopt the principles of unity, brotherhood and national solidarity to counter social and economic challenges.”

“This month teaches us to follow in the footsteps of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). The spirit of Karbala keeps us away from sectarianism, disunity and despondency,” he noted.

The President said, “This month may bring the message of goodness, peace and progress for Pakistan and Allah may keep Pakistan safe from every calamity, difficulty and disunity.”

“May this year become the year of prosperity for the Islamic Ummah and for the humanity,” he added.

