Two students killed, 20 injured as roof on seminary collapses in Hyderabad

The rescue teams reached the spot shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – At least two students were killed and 20 other sustained injuries when roof of a seminary collapsed in Tando Jam area in district Hyderabad of Sindh province on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, then incident occurred in Muzaffar Colony area of Tando Jam where roof of a seminary (religious school), caved-in due to recent rains, burying several students under the debries.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved two dead bodies from the rubbles and also pulled out 20 students in injured condition.

Later, the rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Rescue sources informed that some of the injured were in critical condition.

