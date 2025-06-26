ATC extends Bushra Bibi's bail in November 26 protest cases

The court, while adjourning the hearing until July 10, has also summoned challans in all cases

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court on Thursday extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, in cases related to November 26 protest.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah heard 12 cases against the former first lady and her attendance was marked through a court notice.

The court, while adjourning the hearing until July 10, has also summoned the charge sheets from the police for all the cases on the next date.

The judge has also directed the lawyers from both sides to present their arguments on the next hearing.

Meanwhile, the anti-terrorism court has also adjourned the hearings of the GHQ attack and May 9 cases until July 3.

Earlier this week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s bail petitions in eight cases related to the events of May 9, 2023.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court, headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, heard the bail pleas of PTI founder Imran Khan.

His lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, argued that the cases were politically motivated and that the petitioner was in NAB custody when presented before the Supreme Court, unaware of the situation outside.

He said Imran Khan had condemned the riots and requested the court to grant post-arrest bail. The prosecution opposed the bail requests, arguing that the events of May 9 were a result of a pre-planned conspiracy.

They claimed that military installations were targeted on the instructions of the PTI founder and presented evidence to support the allegation.

After hearing all arguments, the court reserved its verdict and later rejected Imran Khan’s bail in eight cases.

