Mohsin Naqvi vows drug-free society for future generation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior and Narcotics Control Minister Mohsin Naqvi has pledged to ensure a drug-free society for the country’s youth, calling it their fundamental right.

In his message on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the minister lamented the increasing drug abuse stating, “The increase of drug abuse in the society is a challenge that needs to be stopped by taking effective measures by the international community.” He noted that Pakistan stood ‘shoulder-by-shoulder’ with the world in the war against drug abuse.

He highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to curb drug abuse stating that “According to the National Anti-narcotics Policy, Pakistan has taken measures to put a stop to the menace.” He lauded Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for being an effective force resisting the increase of the abuse. He paid tribute to the ANF officers and personnel who sacrificed their lives in the fight against drugs, stating the nation honors their immense contributions.

“The nation salutes all the martyrs who fought this war with their blood, this commitment reflects the nation’s collective resolve. Each one of us needs to put an effort to halt the smuggling and abuse of drugs,” he said.

He further reiterated the need to provide the new generation with a drug-free environment. He emphasized the need to identify and punish the drug dealers, who he called were the worst enemy of the young generation and humanity.

He urged the nation to join hands and work with resolve to eradicate drug trafficking and drug abuse for a safe and healthy society.